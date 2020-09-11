Zaev-Tejada: Citizens opted for NATO and EU at recent elections

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Friday with Swiss Ambassador Sybille Suter Tejada, discussing political developments in the country after the recent parliamentary elections.

Zaev and Tejada assessed that the elections were held in a democratic atmosphere, at which citizens opted for NATO and EU, the Government said in a press release.

Interlocutors agreed that the cooperation between North Macedonia and Switzerland is excellent, expressing readiness to resume with the realization of joint projects in the interest of the citizens and the state.