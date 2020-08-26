Zaev submits new gov’t proposal, program to parliament 

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has submitted Wednesday the proposal for election of new government as well as its program to the parliament.

“The citizens voted in fair, free and democratic elections on July 15 thus expressing their position and direction, which we are introducing into a program today,” Zaev said.

He said that the new government will be a stable, efficient and responsible that will guarantee strategic commitments, i.e. NATO and EU membership, focusing on good neighbourly relations, dealing with the corona crisis, more dynamic economic growth, as well as an effective rule of law, modern education and stable institutions.

Not elaborating when the parliament is to elect the new government, Zaev expects Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to give lawmakers enough time to acquaint with the new government’s program, as well as the biographies of the nominated cabinet ministers.

PM-designate voiced expectations that quality debate will take place in the parliament and that the new government will be approved with the necessary majority, after which it will be committed to the implementation of government program commitments as early as next week.

Zaev, who gave the statement in front of parliament’s building entrance, and was accompanied by 19 ministers, said: “We all commit ourselves to continue to move forward, and to work even more and harder and we will ask citizens for greater involvement in their government.”

According to him, the government’s program fully demonstrates the commitment of all political parties that are part of the coalition for uncompromising fight against crime and corruption, comprehensive cleansing of the judiciary and inspecting the origin of every office holder’s finances and assets.

“All coalition partners agree to committedly continue the implementation of the agreements with the Republic of Greece and the Republic of Bulgaria that led to NATO membership and the decision to open EU accession negotiations, as well as the Ohrid Framework Agreement which is the basis of peaceful coexistence. Given the COVID-19 situation, the new government will pledge for important investments in public healthcare ensuring well-equipped facilities and motivated staff that will fight against the coronavirus crisis,” Zaev added.

One of the main areas of new government is the fight against pollution through essential policies and an inclusive process of mobilization of all available capacities, urging citizens to give their support in this fight.

“In order to achieve these commitments, today I put forward responsible professional cabinet ministers tasked with specific mission and goals to work exclusively on behalf of citizens and for the European transformation of our country,” Zaev noted.

Zaev, who gave the statement in front of parliament’s building entrance, was accompanied by 19 ministers, as many as the new government will be consisted of instead of the current 26.

Besides Zaev as Prime Minister, list of nominees for the government includes Ljupco Nikolovski as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight against Corruption, Fatmir Bitikji – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Nikola Dimitrov – Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Oliver Spasovski – Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska – Minister of Defence, Bojan Marichikj – Minister of Justice, Blagoj Bochvarski – Minister of Transport and Communications, Venko Filipche – Minister of Health, Mila Carovska – Minister of Education and Science, Jagoda Shahpaska – Minister of Labour and Social Policy and Irena Stefoska – Minister of Culture.

Arijanit Hoxha from Besa will head up the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and Goran Milevski from the LDP will be the Minister of Local Self-Government.

DUI’s candidates include Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Bujar Osmani – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fatmir Besimi – Minister of Finance, Kreshnik Bekteshi – Minister of Economy, Naser Nuredini – Minister of Environment and Jeton Shaqiri – Minister of Information Society and Administration.

President Stevo Pendarovski handed the mandate for the formation of the new government to Zoran Zaev on August 13, and he had until Sept. 2 to send to parliament a programme and to nominate candidates for ministers.

In accordance with the Constitution, the government is approved with majority of votes in the 120-seat parliament.

The new parliamentary majority is made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.

