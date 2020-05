Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev says elections must be held as soon as possible.

“Elections must be held as soon as possible. We need fully functional institutions for the purpose of protecting public health and the new Macedonian economy focused on development,” Zaev wrote in a Facebook post.

He urges all parties and stakeholders to put the needs of the state and the citizens first.