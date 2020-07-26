Zaev: Skopje rose from the ashes and became the symbol of support and unity

Skopje, 26 July 2020 (MIA) – On the occasion of the 57 years since the disastrous earthquake, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote Sunday in a Facebook post that July 26, 1963 is the day whose dawn instead of a new hope for Skopje brought mourning, tears and 1,070 lives lost.

“57 years after the disastrous earthquake, the memory of the victims lives on, as strongly as the memory of the solidarity as countries in the world started sending aid to Skopje. The City of Skopje rose from the ashes and became the symbol of selfless support and unity,” Zaev wrote on Facebook.

“We should be proud of our Skopje, and it should be our guide and reminder to continue building unity and solidarity,” Zaev added.