Zaev sends greetings on the Assumption of the Mother of God holiday

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader and Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev congratulated Friday the great Christian holiday, the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, to all Orthodox believers, saying that this holiday is one of the greatest Christian holidays, which celebrates universal human values including respect, understanding and solidarity.

“The holiday of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God is a celebration of respecting, helping, understanding and sharing love. This great holiday is celebrated by all Christians because it is a symbol of our faith. The Assumption of the Holy Mother of God is one of our biggest Orthodox holidays,” Zaev said after attending a religious service honoring holiday in the church of Assumption of the Holy Mother of God in Makedonska Kamenica.