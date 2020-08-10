Zaev sees Ahmeti’s invitation for a meeting of Albanian party leaders as pressure for PM’s post

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev says the invitation of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti for a joint meeting with party leaders of the Albanian bloc later in the week is “perceived as pressure”.

“Yes, I see this as pressure on me, SDSM and the ‘We Can’ coalition regarding DUI’s PM proposal,” Zaev told TV21.

Asked if the meeting could affect the formation of the new parliamentary majority, Zaev says it is still too early to give an answer.

The meeting initiated by Ahmeti should take place on Thursday, the anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement. Invitations have been extended to Afrim Gashi of Alternativa, Bilal Kasami of Besa, Ziadin Sela of Alliance for Albanians and Menduh Thaci of DPA.

There is still no official confirmation from any of the invitees over their participation at the meeting.