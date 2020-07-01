Zaev: SDSM shows real care for farmers

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Care for farmers will continue, we will ensure EUR 200 million annual financial support for agriculture and rural development, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in Krivogashtani, Mogila and Ivanjevci on Wednesday.

Zaev said subsidies have increased over the past three years, payment has been timely and non-selective, showing that the party really cares for farmers and agriculture.

He added that 100-percent subsidized “green diesel fuel” for farmers and double personal tax return would be available over the next four years.

“This means more money for you and reduced costs. You can use these available funds for investments in quality production,” noted Zaev.