Zaev says those who used violence and organized Parliament storming already facing justice

Shtip, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – All those who used violence and organized the April 27 Parliament storming are already facing justice, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Sunday.

“The law on pardoning in the Parliament, not pressure on the judiciary, clearly made a distinction of those who used violence and organized it from those who were manipulated. MPs and thousands of citizens who entered the building were manipulated. This is why the law on pardoning was adopted – to make a clear distinction,” Zaev told reporters in Shtip.

He added that all those who organized the violence are taken before the court of justice, some are already sentenced, trials of others are ongoing.

“We have always been transparent in our work. There should be a distinction – those manipulated and not guilty should not be sentenced, while the ones who perpetrated crimes and violated the laws should be held accountable before the law,” added Zaev.