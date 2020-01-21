0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev says there’s hope for securing a two-thirds majority for PPO

Things are moving in the right direction for securing a two-thirds majority to adopt the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO). I have hopes, but we do not have much time, because it is one of the laws that we should adopt for the sake of the reforms, the citizens and the transformation that will follow in the coming period, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 21 January 2020 16:16

