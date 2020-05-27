Zaev says society must continue to function

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – It is time for the new normalcy. Our society must continue to function. Measures are relaxed, competent institutions confirm that the outbreak is under control. The virus will be present for quite a while and we must learn to live with it, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Zaev says in a Facebook post that every citizen is now even more responsible because the battle is still not over.

“Let’s be cautious and care for each other, because this is the only way to protect our loved ones and public health. We must observe all measures, this is the only way to save lives,” says Zaev.