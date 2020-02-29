0_Macedonia.PortalPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev says SDSM led country into NATO

The country has been committed to EU and NATO accession since its independence, but this SDSM-led government had the courage and wisdom to find solutions and lead the country to its strategic objective, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in a Kanal 5 TV duel with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 28 February 2020 22:09
