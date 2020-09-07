Zaev says protests show opposition’s frustration

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday that the opposition’s announcements for mass protests across the country show its frustration of not being in power.

PM Zaev said protests are a normal thing in a democracy, while the Government and the parliamentary majority will do its utmost to eliminate arguments for any protest and dissatisfaction among the people.

“The opposition is frustrated because it is not in power. Without giving time to see how successful we can be, they demonstrate this frustration,” Zaev told reporters.