Zaev says no negotiations under blackmail

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev expects large support at the coming elections, giving them an opportunity to choose coalition partners based on principles and values.

“Numbers are saying we can form a parliamentary majority on our own. Of course, we will select a political party to join us in the coalition government and the parliamentary majority, depending on those values and principles. This will be one of the parties of ethnic Albanians, be it DPA, Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa or maybe a few of VMRO-DPMNE MPs. We will secure the parliamentary majority. If DUI ends its blackmails I am prepared to talk,” said Zaev during a duel with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at TV24.

He said talks with DUI would take place if the party renounced from the condition of their candidate Naser Ziberi being the next PM.

“We cannot allow this blackmail from DUI. The citizens are the only ones who decide who their next PM will be, SDSM will have the largest number of MP seats, 60 or more,” added Zaev.

According to Mickoski, Zaev is bad at math because the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition would have the majority.

“I would say that VMRO-DPMNE will lead the next government and there are people in the ‘We Can’ coalition who could support our policies in the future,” noted Mickoski.

He said they would enter into coalition with those parties that accept VMRO-DPMNE’s programme, adding that citizens decide who is the PM-designate, not negotiations among parties.