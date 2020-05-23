Zaev says no direct communication with opposition leader on election date

Strumica, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – I have no direct communication with the opposition leader. I believe that a leaders’ meeting will take place because this option is possible until the state of emergency is in force, since it is uncertain if a next one will be enforced, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in Strumica on Saturday.

Zaev once again called on the opposition to accept the responsibility in finding an agreement to hold the elections as soon as possible, namely prior to the start of the summer.

According to him, an agreement can be reached until May 30, when the state of emergency expires. If a new one is not declared, then the remaining 22 days of the electoral process will start and the elections will take place on June 21.

Regarding a possible compromise over June 21 if the Commission for Infectious Diseases says it is too soon, Zaev said that if health authorities and experts claim it is too early to hold elections at this date, their decision would be respected.