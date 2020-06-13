Zaev says July 5 not a fixed election date, he agrees on election to be held July 8

Strumica, 13 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday he won’t stick to July 5 as a fixed election date.

“Given that Mickoski and I have mentioned several times it would be more acceptable for the election to be held on Wednesday as a non-working day – I’m stepping back from July 5 as election date and agree on the election to be held July 8 (Wednesday),” Zaev said during a visit to the Strumica General Hospital with PM Oliver Spasovski and Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“The sick and disabled, the people in self-isolation, those who have tested positive and are treated at hospitals or at home, all chronically ill, and the senior citizens would vote on Monday and Tuesday,” he added.

The SDSM leader urged the opposition to show responsibility and rationality.

“This is not about stubbornness or a fixed date, but it is about our country and our people. It’s about a better response to the coronacrisis, the health and economic crisis brought about by the virus that is here and will stay with us in the coming period. That is why we need election as soon as possible,” Zaev said.

“It is important to us to have the election on time and bring the institutions back, so that they can serve the people in full capacity. The institutions are for all the people – those who support the ruling party, those who support the opposition, as well as those who don’t support anyone. That is why it’s very important that the opposition participates. I urge for responsibility and rationality,” Zaev urged, adding that the democracy we live in requires active participation of the opposition.

He reiterated that the opposition should take part in the election within a reasonable deadline, so that the country has a fully legitimate Parliament and Government by autumn.

“It’s important to be rational. A new school year starts in autumn, a new economic cycle, a possible new coronavirus wave. We must be prepared by autumn, and this requires fully functional institutions,” Zaev pointed out.

He added that his message to Mickoski and the VMRO-DPMNE leadership is that he’s making his last concession, so that they accept this challenge.

“If July 8 is on, I would ask the PM and members of the Government to later in the day convene a government session and adopt a proposal to extend the state of emergency for three more days – this time, to reach an agreement with the opposition, as we have no other arguments to seek a state of emergency,” Zaev said.