Zaev says he’s showing no symptoms while self-isolating in Strumica

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Facebook confirmed he has been placed in self-isolation at home after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He says he is feeling well as his coronavirus test results are pending.

“I would like to inform you that last week I was interviewed by a TV journalist, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Even though all protective measures were taken during the interview, including avoiding contacts and practicing physical distance, in accordance with the protocols, I will be in self-isolation in my home in Strumica as of today,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The leader of the ruling party said he has no symptoms. “Results are expected to by the end of the day, after which it will be determined what to do next,” Zaev said.