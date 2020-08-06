Zaev says he accepts criticism from journalists about his behavior

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday he accepted the criticism of journalists about his way of communication at a recent press conference after the Parliament’s constitutive session this week.

In the public, everyone bears responsibility for their actions, he said in a Facebook post.

Zaev noted he had no intention to influence media outlets and journalists.

“After reactions from professional journalists about my choice of words and my way of communication with some reporters in Parliament after the constitutive session, I accept the criticism of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia and journalists in general,” he said writing on Facebook.

We, Zaev added, have the obligation every day, united, to work on preventing the spread of fake news, defamation, insults and attack on everyone, including on media workers.