Zaev says electronic voting could be a good idea

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Electronic voting and adding a few extra voting hours on election day are options that are worth considering if the opposition accepts them, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told TV Telma.

“It would be great if we could cast our votes electronically, but first of all the opposition needs to approve it,” he said in Wednesday’s interview.

Zaev also said he liked the idea to extend the voting hours. In North Macedonia, polling stations usually open at 7 am and close at 7 pm.

According to him, since June election is being considered, polling stations could open at 6 am and close at 9-10 pm.

Asked how the voting process would be organized in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, Zaev said they would be no major changes.

Even in normal conditions, he said, voters are allowed to go in polling stations one by one, meaning there is no grouping. “Now, it isn’t going to be any different. Voters will keep 1,5-2 meter distance, wear masks, etc,” Zaev said in the interview.