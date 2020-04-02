Zaev says country has capacity and resources to overcome crisis

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia has the capacities and resources to overcome this health and economic crisis imposed by the spread of the coronavirus, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

“It is important to grit our teeth and weather this period. Citizens should know that the Government and the institutions are aware of the situation’s severity. We know there are many citizens who are concerned about their jobs and that is why policies are being produced to keep these jobs and prevent companies from shutting down. The more solidarity we demonstrate, take care of each other and observe institutions and recommendations coming from experts, the faster and easier we will overcome this challenge,” Zaev told Kanal 5.

He says that despite not having the same resources as richer countries, North Macedonia’s resources and capacities are properly managed.

The SDSM leader says it is important that citizens observe recommendations and institutions.

“The world manages the crisis in two ways – the so-called Hammer and the Dance. The hammer is used in a few countries, where a complete lockdown is enforced, a 24/7 curfew, which has devastating effects on the economy. On the other hand, 95-96 percent of countries use the dance, where the governments dance with the economy, workers, banks until the health crisis ends,” notes Zaev.

He explains there is a so-called R factor or the contagion effect, i.e. if one person infects 2-3 others in several weeks, countries should turn more to the hammer and employ more drastic measures.

“For the time being, we are good in ‘dancing’ because the R factor is still low. However, if it rapidly increases, then measures must be tightened. I believe that we are successfully managing the crisis thanks to the experts we have in our institutions. I am pleased that people believe in the institutions and we should continue in the same way,” says Zaev.

According to him, the fact that many ambassadors stayed in the country, although they had the option of leaving for their homelands, is another sign that the crisis is properly managed.

“They say that we are coping with the crisis much better than many other more developed countries,” concludes Zaev.