Zaev says Bulgaria continues to be North Macedonia’s friend

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Claims and statements containing insults do not lead to true friendship, which is a two-way street that depends primarily from our observance of European values and principles. The Friendship Treaty reflects the mutual respect and friendship but also requires responsibility and participation by both sides, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the explanatory memorandum that Bulgaria has sent to EU member-states, in which it brings into question the Macedonian national identity and the Macedonian language.

PM Zaev told a press conference on Friday that North Macedonia remains Bulgaria’s friend.

“The Bulgaria Friendship Treaty creates a legal framework and offers tools for management of bilateral issues. We are committed to their full implementation. We are NATO allies with Bulgaria, we have a joint task and duty to improve goodneighborly relations and mutual cooperation, building friendship in the process,” said Zaev.

He reiterated that the right of self-determination and self-identification are fundamental European values and civilization benefits.

“The Macedonian language and the Macedonian ethnic identity are a fact. The Macedonian language is an integral part of North Macedonia’s ID in the United Nations and one of the recognized modern languages taught at universities across the globe. Acceptance of the past and the present in 21st-century Europe demonstrates responsible and mature policy, true friendship,” noted Zaev.

The PM added that the Government will continue to promote a friendly spirit and remain cautious in the entire narrative, expressing hope of a solution from which both sides will come out as winners, along with the conviction that Bulgaria is taking the same path and supporting European values.

“We expect the first intergovernmental conference by the year-end. Until then, we are co-chairing the Berlin Process with Bulgaria and I believe that talks will continue throughout this period, both by the commission and by politics, towards finding a solution,” said Zaev.

According to him, identity issues should not be part of any talks.