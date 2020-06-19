Zaev: Safe campaign, safe voting on July 15

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – In a time of the global coronavirus pandemic, we will hold a safe campaign and 100-percent safe voting on July 15, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Zaev says in a Facebook post that the party’s campaign will have no rallies and large gatherings, while all potentially risky events will be replaced by alternative ways of campaigning.

He calls on VMRO-DPMNE to stop with its dangerous pre-election activities and meetings that fail to observe protective measures and endanger public health.

Zaev says all SDSM events will strictly observe the health protocols.

“Take care of your health and we will win on July 15, we will weather this crisis together,” says Zaev.