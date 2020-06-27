Zaev: Regime’s remains in judiciary to be removed on July 15

Skopje, 27 July 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday there is no room for compromise with the rule of law and those who are obliged to charge and try must deliver justice, not block it.

“We will remove the remains of the regime in the judiciary on July 15,” Zaev told reporters in front of the Skopje-based Basic Civil Court.

He said the judiciary would be purged of corrupt judges and prosecutors if SDSM won another term.

“Those judges who intentionally work on the expiration of the statute of limitations will be dismissed in order to open room for those who do their job in an honest and professional way,” noted Zaev.

He also pledged for order and discipline in other institutions.

“The administration must serve the citizens and that is why it will be cut by 20 percent. We will cancel the travel costs of MPs thus fully closing the room for irregularities and unethical conduct,” added Zaev.