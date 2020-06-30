Zaev promises continuity on right track, Mickoski pledges honesty and delivery of election promises

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE leaders, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski respectively, asked for the people’s support at a 24TV duel on Tuesday.

Zaev said they would continue on the right track, while Mickoski pledged honesty and delivery of election promises.

“The July 15 elections will determine whether we will continue on the right track, with SDSM and its coalition showing that we can. We can solve big, historic issues for our country to move forward, to be integrated, to be NATO members, to start EU accession negotiations,” said Zaev.

According to him, the ruling authorities have shown that the economy can rise and that salaries and pensions can go up.

“In the next period we are committed to even higher salaries and pensions, more well-paid jobs, so that young people and adults stay in the country, because Macedonia is our home and our future,” added Zaev.

He urged citizens to vote for number 3 and coalition “We Can”, so that “we continue on the right track, the only path that guarantees a certain future”.

Mickoski said the coming elections will decide the country’s future, with the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition being the winning option.

“These are elections for you to speak loudly about injustice, scams, crime, corruption, but also to support honesty. These are elections in which you choose what kind of Macedonia you want to live in. I guarantee that everything you read in the 360-page document ‘Project Renewal’ will be realized from the first to the last paragraph. Let’s go out in masses on July 15 and circle number 14,” concluded Mickoski.