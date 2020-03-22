Zaev presents SDSM’s set of measures to protect coronavirus-hit economy

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – All officeholders will receive April and May salaries in the equivalent to one minimum salary, 14,500 denars, and those include lawmakers, prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers, heads of sectors, judges and prosecutors, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Sunday presenting the ruling party’s set of measures, set to be put forward to the government.

“The chairpersons and members of the administrative boards in the central and executive branches, and in the municipalities will work for free in April and May,” Zaev told a news conference.

However, he noted, the measure will not apply to doctors and health workers, to police and soldiers and to everyone who is directly engaged in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

“All savings from the public institutions will be transferred into the so called corona fund, set up as part of the national budget,” Zaev said.

He said that SDSM proposes monetary compensation in amount of 50% of the average net salary for those who lost their jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis, and a minimum salary in April and May each for people working in the media and for athletes and artists, among other things.

The ruling party also proposes three-month delay in paying interest rates, to which the banks have already agreed.

The measures also include additional payment of energy compensation for welfare beneficiaries, 7,000 denars for every household with jobless people or people that have been part of the informal economy. For these two measures, said Zaev, the total fiscal effects for April and May is estimated at 389 million denars.

“SDSM also proposes companies be banned for filing for bankruptcy during the crisis, regardless of which party initiated the process,” the party leader said, adding:

“We also propose 14,500 denars in minimum salary in April and May from the state budget for employees in private companies affected by the crisis.”

EUR 120 million will be set aside for this measure.

SDSM also proposes that pensioners, people with disabilities and pregnant women be allowed to do their grocery shopping and go to the pharmacies from 7 am until 9 am.

Furthermore, Zaev urged the farmers to resume their regular activities. “There’s everything needed for timely agricultural measures. Just follow the preventive measures and continue to produce food,” he said.

According to Zaev, SDSM’s set of measures has been designed to take care of citizens, workers and companies affected by the unexpected crisis.

“Every single individual matters to us, taxpayers’ money will be allocated to help the citizens. While making these projections, we paid special attention to provide enough money for the healthcare sector. It has to be stable to withstand the state of emergency. It is better to show solidarity and to live on minimum salary for two months than to allow the economy to suffer,” SDSM leader Zaev concluded.