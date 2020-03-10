0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev presents election programme, says SDSM drives change

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev presented Monday, at the party's 24th congress, SDSM's five-pillar election programme.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 9 March 2020 22:14
Back to top button
Close
Close