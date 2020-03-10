Zaev presents election programme, says SDSM drives change

Поврзани вести
FM Dimitrov: We have all important ingredients for success at Zagreb summit
9 March 2020 19:46
Home quarantine for everyone exposed to coronavirus-infected doctor
9 March 2020 19:25
Germany’s Roth to discuss EU enlargement at Dutch Parliament
9 March 2020 18:20
Several doctors from Shtip in home isolation
9 March 2020 17:57
North Macedonia, Bulgaria to take on Berlin Process Presidency
9 March 2020 16:57
Stakeholders to find way to manage migrant situation: think tank forum
9 March 2020 16:56
Провери го и оваClose
-
New jump in Italian coronavirus cases to 9,172, including 463 dead9 March 2020 21:25
-
First coronavirus deaths in Germany as Europe battles outbreak9 March 2020 19:59
-
Italian premier on coronavirus crisis: ‘It is our darkest hour’9 March 2020 19:58