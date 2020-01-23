0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev: PPO law a systemic solution, country needs us all

The law on the public prosecutor's office is drafted so that politicians do not appoint prosecutors, but it is a systemic solution out of the hands of politicians and aimed at strengthening the independence of judiciary and its reforms. Claims that the law is a tool for amnesty of crimes by the incumbent authorities are false, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 23 January 2020 16:13

