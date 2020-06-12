Zaev: Possible to reach consensus on election date by Saturday

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – It’s possible for SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE to agree on election date by Saturday, when the state of emergency expires, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Zaev said that before communication had been suspended, both parties had talked about parliamentary election taking place on Wednesday (July 8), with sick and disabled people voting first on Monday and Tuesday.

Zaev said he would publicly seek that the President extends the state of emergency for three days if VMRO-DPMNE agrees for the election to be held on July 8.

“A change with regards to the state of emergency could be possible due to the election, if consensus is reached,” the SDSM leader said.

If consensus is reached, the Government could amend the Electoral Code in order to conduct voting in line with measures and what is agreed on.

According to Zaev, there’s no possibility of a leaders’ meeting for now.

If there’s no consensus on July 8 election, or consensus on election in general, in line with the Constitution and the law the election should be held on July 5, Zaev said.

He added that seeing the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country is very difficult for everyone, warning that as long as there’s no cure or vaccine we can’t really expect a drop in new cases.

Zaev reiterated that the country needs a Parliament in circumstances in which it cannot be said when such drop will take place.

“Therefore, we’re certain that going to the polls as soon as possible is showing responsibility towards the people and the country,” he pointed out.

“Some say it makes no difference whether it’s July 5 or July 15. But it does make a difference. Even July 6 or 7 makes a difference. We’re heading into the middle of the summer season. Lower voter turnout due to the coronavirus would reduce legitimacy of election. We all know that. It’s responsible to participate in the election,” Zaev noted.

He said his proposal had been July 5, whereas VMRO_DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski’s proposal had been July 15. Then Zaev had proposed July 8 and some headway had almost been made, but then Mickoski disagreed.

“Today and tomorrow are the only days left for talks. I’m a man who is known for reaching agreements. I do my best to reach an agreement, but not to the detriment of the people and the country,” SDSM leader Zaev said.