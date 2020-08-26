Zaev pledges for job retention, cleansing of judiciary, commitment to EU integration

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev, after submitting on Wednesday the new government proposal and program to parliament, pledged for job retention, preserving the potential and capacity of companies, as well as consolidating wages and pensions with a tendency for their growth once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

In addition, Zaev announced the establishment of commissions that will be focused on cleansing of judiciary and inspecting the origin of office holders’ finances and assets, as well as preparing the process of negotiations with the European Union. The first intergovernmental conference is expected to take place by the end of October or beginning of November.

“The challenges are big. I believe that with these responsible individuals we’ll be a country that sets an example, as today we have friends everywhere. We have friends among the neighbors, in NATO and in the EU. Today, we’re seeing full cohesion among the communities with a tendency to continue towards achieving overall equality for all,” Zaev pointed out.

Asked if he sticks to his position that anyone who has violated the law needs to be held accountable, Zaev said no exceptions will be made in the fight against crime and corruption.

“If we allow anyone, for whom there are well-founded suspicions, evidence and arguments, to evade justice, then what we have done is destroyed the country. The main tenets include fight against crime and corruption, the rule of law and equality before the law to all, and no exceptions will be made to this,” the PM-designate underlined.