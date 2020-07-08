Zaev: Our concept is one society for all, but with zero tolerance for blackmail

Prilep, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – Ethnic communities will be adequately represented, but there’ll be zero tolerance for blackmail and coercion, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Wednesday in Prilep.

In response to a reporter’s question Zaev added it was possible that SDSM and the “We Can” coalition could form a government on their own.

“Even in such circumstances we’ll form a coalition, so there’s equal representation in the parliamentary majority of all ethnic communities in the next government. However, there should definitely be zero tolerance for blackmail, coercion, or any secretive negotiations,” Zaev pointed out.

“We can talk about values, citizens’ interests, better life for all, but no blackmail,” he continued. “This is important, so that citizens know it is neither up to Ahmeti nor Zaev nor Mickoski nor Thaci, Sela or anyone else.”

“It is only up to the citizens,” Zaev underlined.

He voiced hope that there’ll be high voter turnout to give strong legitimacy to the elections and the next Parliament and Government.

“It’s the people who decide who’ll be an MP, a Parliament Speaker, Minister or Prime Minister. Absolutely no one else. Of course, all the concepts of the parliamentary majority and the government will be multi-ethnic. That is our concept – one society for all. And the though of going in opposition is not easy, Ahmeti and Mickoski know this,” Zaev added.