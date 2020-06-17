Zaev on Prespa Agreement’s 2nd anniversary: It was worth it

Skopje, 17 June 2020 (MIA) – Today marks two years since we signed the Prespa Agreement. Today, we can freely say it was worth it, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“It was worth it because we joined the strongest military and political alliance in the world – NATO. We sit at the same table next to the most successful, most developed and the strongest partners. The Macedonian future is secure and the borders are now forever safe,” he said.

It was worth it, the former prime minister added, because the Prespa Agreement brought us closer to the EU as we’ve finally opened the doors of our EU integration. “NATO and the EU are our strong support to develop further and to tackle challenges and risks, such as the coronavirus. Recently, we’ve received significant assistance and support from them,” Zaev noted.

“It was worth it because today we have neighbors that support us strongly,” he said adding Greece had been encouraging the country’s accelerated integration to NATO and the EU.

“It was worth it because we secured a safe future for our children, a developing economy and new partnerships and friendships. We contributed a lot to stability in the region and we became a shining example for all,” Zaev wrote on Facebook.