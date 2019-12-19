0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev: North Macedonia will convince EU to open talks as soon as possible

North Macedonia will convince the European Commission and member states to correct the mistake made at the October summit and open accession talks as soon as possible, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told the new Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi on the margins of the CEI Summit in Rome on Thursday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 19 December 2019 16:47
