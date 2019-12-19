Zaev: North Macedonia will convince EU to open talks as soon as possible

Поврзани вести
‘The Economist’ includes North Macedonia in article on most improved nations in 2019
19 December 2019 15:39
EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee recommends opening accession talks by end of March 2020
19 December 2019 14:43
Zaev: CEI commitment of putting EU enlargement high on agenda is important for country and region
19 December 2019 14:14
“Women have rights!” project aims to strengthen women’s rights protection mechanisms
19 December 2019 14:09
North Macedonia and Kosovo hold joint police exercise
19 December 2019 13:57
MoFA hosts 4th joint steering committee of national institutions and UN
19 December 2019 13:42
Провери го и оваClose
-
Osmani meets EU Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi in Brussels18 December 2019 15:30
-
Cranfield Foundry opens in Probishtip11 December 2019 17:29
-
Three new Rosa parenting schools to open in Ohrid, Strumica, Kumanovo10 December 2019 20:16