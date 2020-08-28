Zaev: New gov’t to be committed to higher economic growth, better living standards

Makedonska Kamenica, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev during his visit to Makedonska Kamenica said Friday that new government will be committed firstly to the health of citizens, higher economic growth by 2024 and improving the living standards of the people.

During the celebration of patron day of Makedonska Kamenica, he told reporters that higher GDP growth will increase minimum and average wages in the country.

“During COVID-19 crisis we need to fight to preserve every job and every salary. The health of the citizens is the most important and also better economic life for all the citizens in the country is an imperative,” Zaev said.

“Over the past three years, the government succeeded in resolving the problem with Greece, with Bulgaria and NATO membership, we closed the interethnic open issues in the country and to focus on providing better living standards to citizens by raising the salaries,” he said, adding that a lot will have to be done for this to happen.

“I am fully committed to improving the living standards of the people, including here the reforms in judiciary, the fight against crime and corruption, but also the economy. Our economy is strong, we have a great geographical location, we have quality young staff, we have an education that guarantees the future of all our young people and we should prepare for hard work,” he said.

Asked what the new government will focus on first, Zaev said that the new steps will be made in regard to the health crisis, education and kindergartens.

“The new government will be committed to internal affairs because we were previously committed to international issues. Today we are an integrated country and I believe that there will be economic benefits for all and improvements in the justice system and our commitment to education, healthcare, culture and other areas,” Zaev told reporters.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=306451697282622&extid=BPZlzOIRYja0JQcr