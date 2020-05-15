Zaev: New economic package to boost public, private consumption

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – The Government’s new economic package is focused on boosting public and private consumption, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev posted on Facebook.

“The new economic package is to boost public and private consumption. Projects planned for 2021 or 2022 will be launched. These include pipelines, roads, sewerage systems, gasification, railways, schools and preschools. This way we’ll stimulate construction, which in turn sets in motion 72 other sections,” Zaev says.

The SDSM leader also points out that additional funds will be immediately directed to citizens to help get local economy up.