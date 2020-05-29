Zaev: New cases a result of Chulev’s indolence and populism

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – The new cases that we are seeing these days are a direct result of the indolence, populism and partisan profiteering of minister Nakje Chulev and his boss Hristijan Mickoski, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Zaev says Chulev’s utterly irresponsible and populist statement that citizens should not be punished for not observing the protective measures has directly stimulated their violation.

“The public witnessed on several occasions mass violations of the movement restriction, ban on gatherings, wearing of protective equipment, but the police led by Chulev did nothing. Chulev and Mickoski have no respect for the health workers or experts in the Commission for Infectious Diseases,” Zaev says in a Facebook post.

According to him, Mickoski and Chulev are guided by the slogan ‘the worse for the citizens, the better for the party’.

“Such anti-people and anti-state behavior must stop, Chulev must resign as once because he conscientiously endangers public health and stimulates unlawful actions,” adds Zaev.