Zaev: NATO and EU a done deal, next comes work at home

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – NATO and EU are a done deal and now it depends on us. We will work at home in the coming period. We will work on the economy, the living standard, reforms in the judiciary and education, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a debate of “We Can” coalition in the Skopje municipality of Centar on Saturday.

“We waited on the NATO membership for 30 years, 15 years for the start of EU accession negotiations. This is done now. We solved the problems with Bulgaria and Greece. All five neighbors are our friends now,” said Zaev.

He said that a lot has been done but much more and much better is possible.

“Although in pandemic circumstances and masks on our faces, I am convinced of a big turnout, because we need to make our institutions functional again so that we can continue to live this freedom vastly supported by the democratic world,” said Zaev.

We have a task, he added, to stay on the right track on July 15, and that is why I expect the trend of real values to resume.