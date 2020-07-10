Zaev: Nationalism has no future in North Macedonia, DUI will go in opposition

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s message about an Albanian Prime Minister is a blackmail. The people are the ones who decide who will lead the government, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told Alsat TV on Thursday.

Zaev underlined that nationalism has no future in North Macedonia, and DUI will go in opposition.

“Our cooperation with DUI has always been honest and open. Even when we’ve had our differences. I’ve always been transparent. I can understand why Ahmeti has opted for a nationalist policy. But people are aware of everything today. We’re uniting everyone. We’re not dividing them. Politicians who revert back to nationalism will be punished in these elections. The citizens will show this. Nationalism has no future in North Macedonia,” Zaev said.

According to him, DUI knows it’s good for the party to go in opposition, to be democratized, to build an economic position and program.

“This is my opinion. The people are the ones who’ll decide. In these elections I lead the most multi-ethnic coalition in the political history of North Macedonia,” Zaev pointed out.

He pledged for substantial reform, and in terms of economy he said the country would be a leader in the Balkans.

“Only a vote for SDSM and the ‘We Can’ coalition secures the path towards the EU, and the concept of one society for all. SDSM has the largest coalition capacity. We are the revolutionaries of the “one society for all” concept. After July 15, things will be different for everyone. Equality means respect for the fellow citizen at all times. This is why we’re equally committed to all areas,” Zaev noted.

He pointed out that Albanian ministers will be part of the new SDSM government, while the parliamentary majority will be “the most multi-ethnic one.”

“Only by supporting us, you’re supporting the country’s Euro-Atlantic path and the one society for all. All other options are a threat to life together. Our parliamentary majority will be the most multi-ethnic one. We’ll be working together. For equal rights. For equal regional development. Without nationalism. Everyone is important, everyone is equal,” the SDSM leader said.

Zaev reiterated that the SDSM government made brave and historic decisions, and now it was the people’s turn to go to the polls and cast their vote for the ‘We Can’ coalition.