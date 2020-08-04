Zaev: MPs pledge at constitutive session to run independent, responsible Parliament

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote a Facebook post Tuesday dedicated to the constitutive session of Parliament.

“Parliament held on Tuesday it’s constitutive session attended by MPs chosen by voters at July 15 parliamentary election,” read Zaev’s post.

He stressed that MPs promised at Tuesday’s session to create an independent and responsible Parliament.

“We pledge today to establish a responsible Parliament, a true house of democracy for all citizens of North Macedonia,” Zaev wrote.