Zaev-Mitsotakis: Partnership based on trust and friendship transformed into NATO alliance

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Greece have created a model for successful settlement of open issues between neighbors through the Prespa Agreement, with the partnership transforming into an alliance through North Macedonia’s NATO membership. Greece remains the country’s strong lobbyist and supporter in the upcoming process of EU accession negotiations, agreed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Wednesday.

Zaev and Mitsotakis said the meeting, also attended by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi, Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, was a significant contribution to the enhancement of bilateral relations, the Government said in a press release.

PM Zaev emphasized that the bilateral partnership based on trust and friendship has been transformed into an alliance following North Macedonia’s NATO membership, while Greece remains the country’s strong lobbyist and supporter in the upcoming process of EU accession negotiations that are set to launch with the first intergovernmental conference during the German EU Presidency.

The meeting also tackled future cooperation and implementation of the provisions from the Prespa Agreement Action Plan, primarily continuity in the work of the joint commissions of experts on historical, educational and archaeological issues, and trademarks and brands, along with stimulation of policies that are supposed to facilitate business relations.

Interlocutors also referred to the necessity of creating conditions for increased economic cooperation and intensifying the efforts for the natural gas interconnection through an agreement that is scheduled to be signed soon.

The two PMs also discussed the COVID-19 management and agreed that solidarity and cooperation of the EU with the Western Balkans should be advanced by involving the region in the Union’s policies for economic recovery in Europe, reads the press release.