Zaev, Mickoski clash over coronavirus crisis response in TV debate

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – The country is handling the coronavirus crisis well and this has been confirmed by both local and foreign experts. Doctors and nurses have shown willingness to sacrifice and we’ll propose that medical workers are decorated with a medal of courage by the President, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday at MTV’s debate with the opposition leader, Hristijan Mickoski.

“The World Health Organization and many local experts have confirmed that the country has been publishing coronavirus statistics in a transparent way,” Zaev said.

According to him, doctors and nurses have been ‘brave heroes 24 hours a day in every hospital in the country.’

“The least we could do is to reward them a 10% increase in salary and as future prime minister, I’ll propose that they are awarded the medal of courage,” Zaev said.

He accused Mickoski and the opposition party of ‘denying the results of the health system’ instead of helping.

In a reply to his comments, Mickoski said that the country has been breaking records with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities because of poor management of the crisis.

“In May we declared victory over the pandemic and now, cases have soared to record high,” stressed the VMRO-DPMNE leader.

VMRO-DPMNE, he noted, has been proposing measures since February, but the government snubbed them.

“VMRO-DPMNE has put forward a set of measures in healthcare as well as set of measures that cover businesses and the real sector. None of Minister Nakje Chulev’s proposals were put on the agenda, let alone accepted, there was no discussion on the measures laid down by the opposition,” Mickoski said.