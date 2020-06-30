Zaev, Mickoski clash on agreements with Greece, Bulgaria

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev called on VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski to say in public whether they would cancel the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Treaty and thus cancel NATO membership and EU accession negotiations.

“The Greek PM speaks about North Macedonia inhabited by Macedonians speaking the Macedonian language. This is a done deal, as is the NATO membership and the decision to start EU accession negotiations. The question is whether we will have initiatives to prevent all processes. He should clearly say if he would cancel the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Treaty or not? This is very simple. Will we have fresh quarrels with neighbors by cancelling agreements or will we continue on the right track,” asked Zaev during the TV24 duel.

On the Bulgaria Friendship Treaty, he said a commission on historical matters is trying to solve issues through discussions, towards ensuring the future of friendship and good-neighborly relations.

“Today’s Europe discusses problems without accusing others. We showed that solutions can be found through discussions. The Friendship Treaty is there to bring us closer and the history chapters will bring us even closer with the Bulgarian people and the state of Bulgaria,” noted Zaev.

Mickoski said he would never accept negotiations about revolutionary Goce Delchev or the Macedonian language, adding they would attempt to fix “what was done with the signing of the agreement with Bulgaria”.

He reiterated that the Prespa Agreement is a defeat for the country’s interests, plunging Macedonia into an apocalypse.

“For me, Macedonia will always be Macedonia. This administrative name will symbolize your weakness and defeat but we will do everything to fix your mistakes,” said Mickoski without elaborating how.