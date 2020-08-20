Zaev: Making decision on responsible individuals, to show we can do much better

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – We’re making a decision on responsible, accountable, professional and dedicated individuals who will be tasked to head institutions and deliver results to citizens, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev posted on Facebook during an ongoing session of the party’s Central Board.

“I’m presenting to the Central Board the principles and values of the future government coalition. In the new, full term we’ll show we can do much more and much better in implementing the program that leads us forward on the right, European path, the path of economy and justice,” Zaev says.