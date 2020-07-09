Zaev: Macedonian language is recognized throughout the world, economy is up

Prilep, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – Our country is now recognized by the whole world. Strategic goals are achieved, our identity and language are recognized throughout the world, the economy has gone up, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told citizens in Prilep on Wednesday.

Thus, Zaev added, we’ve fulfilled the wishes of our ancestors who fought for our future.

“We have our own territorial sovereignty and integrity. Today, we’re a NATO member whose security and stability are guaranteed,” Zaev underlined.

“North Macedonia is the home of Macedonian people who speak the Macedonian language, officially recognized throughout the world. Our neighbors too speak of the Macedonian people and the Macedonian language, and recently our Blazhe Koneski has been translated in Greece,” he continued. “But political opponents keep denying this with fake patriotism.”

“Our neighbors are now our friends and strategic partners. The EU adopted the negotiating framework for North Macedonia which says that the entire EU acquis needs to be translated in Macedonian,” Zaev underlined, adding that that was the first step to Macedonian becoming an official EU language.

He told people in Prilep we cannot allow the country to fall back into isolation, new disputes, problems and bitterness.

According to Zaev, the progress of the country has brought progress in economy, which was what true patriotism meant.

In addition, Zaev pledged to continue the fight against grey economy, raise pension and further raise pay.

In response to a reporter’s question about the challenges of the coronacrisis , Zaev announced a package to support businesses in Prilep.

MP candidate Sonja Mirakovska also addressed the people in Prilep, telling them they know who brings progress and integration. She urged people to support the We Can coalition on July 15 and vote number 3.