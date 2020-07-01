Zaev: Let’s stay on the right track, regime will never return

Struga, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Let’s stay on the right track. We proved that we can do much more and much better. We have not only fulfilled our objectives but also built friendships. Today we are NATO members and a country that received a decision for the start of EU accession negotiations, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev in Struga on Wednesday.

Zaev said all fronts are open and the regime will never return, adding that bold decisions have been taken over the past 2,5 years, without considering the personal and party ratings.

“Today we are a country recognized by the entire world. We have a property deed, an ID at the United Nations. The legacy of our forefathers – to have a country completely protected – has been fulfilled,” added Zaev.

The SDSM leader said a new 4-year term would demonstrate how an economy can be successful.

“Give us a chance to deliver economic lessons. We have the resources, excellent geographic position, wonderful climate, diligent people, education staff. Let’s show in the next four years how things are done for the country, in a smart and planned way, for the well-being and progress of people,” added Zaev.

The SDSM debate was also attended by Radmila Shekerinska, who heads the list of coalition ‘We Can’ in the fifth election district, MP candidate Jovan Mitreski and PEI leader Fijat Canoski.