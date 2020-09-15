Zaev: Let’s not forget that democracy is fragile, return to dark past never again

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Let’s not forget that democracy is fragile and we must never return to the dark past. Our common future is bright. We all have the responsibility for the country we live in. Let’s move forward, loud and free, open to the world, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on September 15-International Day of Democracy.

PM Zaev says democratic institutions and values have been built for almost three decades, through good times and challenges.

“Rule of law, freedom and equality of all citizens, the right to hear even the most silent voice and give it importance in a media environment that is free and diverse, is the foundation on which we build our society,” Zaev wrote in a Facebook post.

Several years ago, he adds, we found a captured state, a degraded democracy governed by a small, privileged group of people.

“Times are different now, we are a NATO member, we are moving swiftly to the EU. Political processes are open for all, they are transparent and inclusive. Citizens are no longer whispering but speaking loudly,” notes PM Zaev.