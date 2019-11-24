Zaev: Let’s help young people lead regional changes

Novi Sad, 24 November 2019 (MIA) – Political leaders should provide young people with the conditions they need to embrace and lead the wave of change in the region so it becomes a competitive part of Europe, according to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

PM Zaev was speaking at the 4th Regional Youth Forum’s last session, titled “Western Balkans in 2030: Visions, Desires, Realities” in Novi Sad.

“This transformation has started to change our region,” Zaev said.

“It has created conditions for us to apply European standards in our everyday life and in the ways we communicate with other nations in the region.”

He highlighted there was no brighter signal about our future than the Novi Sad gathering of young people sending a message they’re encouraged and motivated and want to actively participate in shaping their own fate in the region and in Europe.

“Our region is changing,” Zaev continued, “and this process is unstoppable.

“Young people should be the drivers of those changes. We can’t wait for others to do it for us.”

He urged political leaders to provide the conditions young people need so they can contribute to finding solutions to regional and European problems.

“We’re all encouraged by our region’s potential to produce cooperation, good news, reforms, and problem-solving,” Zaev said, “as well as by all the friendships we’ve made in Europe and worldwide.

“We’re all strongly motivated to become a better version of ourselves and do better for ourselves, and also to prove to the world that nationalism, conflicts, and troubles are all behind us, whereas the spirit of progress, the desire for cooperation, and solving common problems is what we’re looking forward to,” Zaev said.

Looking back at the European Council’s decision not to allow the start of accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania, PM Zaev said it had had a negative impact on the entire region.

Still, he added, the Western Balkans shouldn’t be discouraged from transforming its societies in line with European standards – with even more impetus.

“A few years ago we had a hard time sitting down at a table together,” Zaev said, “and now we’re launching shared initiatives, cooperating, helping each other, and forging undeniable friendships.

“We’re doing it through the Berlin Process and the Regional Economic Area. But we’re also doing it through the process of advanced regional cooperation, which we initiated with [Serbian] President Vucic and [Albanian] PM Rama. We launched a sincere and useful initiative open to anyone in the region.

“Through dialogue, friendship, cooperation, and by giving young people a chance, we’ll accelerate development in this part of Europe, which is in the best interest of our young generations.” mr/