Zaev: June most appropriate for elections, we need credible and functional institutions

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – We need to reach a democratic agreement and there will be no better period for elections than June, provided the coronavirus crisis has fully subdued, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told Alsat TV on Thursday.

Regarding preparations for the elections, he says the decree reads 21 days after the end of the state of emergency, which is the reason for the leaders’ meeting.

“The first condition is that the coronavirus crisis is subdued, then OSCE/ODIHR monitoring and updating of the Voters List,” says Zaev.

Another reason for sooner elections is the fact there is no Parliament, but also a caretaker government instead of a political one.

“We are a parliamentary democracy and yet there is no Parliament, we are a parliamentary political democracy and a political government should assume the responsibility. Citizens do not have who to turn to,” notes Zaev.

He adds that the economy is very important, which is already in crisis, but would additionally be restricted in time of elections.