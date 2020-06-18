Zaev: Jovanovski is lying because I refused to help him

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday the accusations by ‘Racket’ defendant Bojan Jovanovski, who said all the money that had been racketeered is now in the hands of the Zaev family, are false because he had refused to help Jovanovski in the trial.

Earlier today, the court sentenced Bojan Jovanovski aka Boki 13, the first defendant in the so called ‘Racket’ case, to nine years in prison, while the second defendant, former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was sentenced to seven years in prison. The Skopje Criminal Court found Jovanovski guilty of taking bribes and money laundering and Janeva was found guilty for abuse of office.

“Today’s judgment in the case is a confirmation that justice is functioning regardless of the person involved. The times when politicians called the judiciary in order to protect offenders are long gone. Despite the fact that the public is familiarized with the evidence in the ‘Racket’ case, Bojan Jovanovski’s lies are uttered for one reason only – I was the one who reported the case and refused all of his requests, conveyed by intermediaries, for help during the trial,” Zaev told Fokus.

He adds that his fight for the rule of law, regardless of the person involved, continues.

“At the same time, I expect all threats regarding my alleged communication with Jovanovski, which his lawyer delivered, through intermediaries, to the VMRO-DPMNE leadership, to be published so that the public sees the truth once again. SDSM’s and my commitment to the rule of law is uncompromising and threats or false statements will not deter us from the accountability sought for all those who have broken the law,” says Zaev.

He adds that all cases, including the ones of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, should end with a verdict, trough a transparent court process.