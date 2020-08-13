Zaev is confident he’ll form a government

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, after becoming PM-designate to form a new government on Thursday, said he was confident he’d manage to form a cabinet within the deadline regulated under the Constitution.

Asked by reporters at the handover ceremony at Villa Vodno what could happen if he failed to form a government in 20 days – whether he would return the mandate and whether new elections would be organized – Zaev said the issue had been regulated by the Constitution, pinpointing the 2016 developments for the formation of government.

In 2016, he said, the mandate was handed over to Nikola Gruevski, who failed to form a government within 20 days and the Constitution is clear – once the deadline expires, the mandate is returned.

“I was entrusted the mandate back then, namely the runner-up coalition in the elections that had two seats less than the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition. I managed to form a government. The difference now is that I will manage to form a government,” Zaev stressed.