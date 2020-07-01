Zaev in Veles: Be proud of NATO membership, country gets property deed

Veles, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – Be proud of the NATO membership, the country got its property deed. This is a done deal and we are waiting for the start of EU accession negotiations, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

“We are no longer enemies with our neighbors but friends, all our five neighbors are our allies. It is smart for all countries to build friendships but even more important for small ones,” Zaev told a meeting in Veles.

He said the time has passed when billions of euros of taxpayers’ money are spent on monuments and baroque exterior walls.

“We have overcome the fear, the times when quarreling was daily occurrence at home and with all neighboring countries, the time when no one even knew when the EU would start the accession negotiations or join NATO,” added Zaev.

He said that three years ago the entire world knew the country as FYROM and everyone feared to write Macedonian language and Macedonians in official reports, but now that has changed.

The SDSM leader said much has been done in the field of environment.

“We provided subsidies for environmental-friendly inverter ACs, afforesting, replacement of heating systems. There is a lot of work ahead. We will invest EUR 60 million in inverter ACs in the next four years, EUR 100 million in replacement of filters of industrial capacities,” concluded Zaev.