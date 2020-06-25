Zaev in Prilep: SDSM in favor of building infrastructure

Prilep, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – We choose the right path on July 15, instead of renewal of the regime. We choose renewal that means reconstruction of infrastructure, roads, capital facilities, sewage systems, gas pipelines and construction in general, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Wednesday in Prilep, campaigning as the first candidate on the “We Can” coalition’s list.

Speaking to reporters, he said the SDSM-led coalition had been constructing in the past three years according to plan that involved road, infrastructure, capital facilities.

Zaev pointed out the reconstruction of a road leading to an artificial lake near Prilep, which is considered an important region for locals.

“We’ve built a modern, functional ICT Center, a capital investment of great importance for the entire country, located in Prilep and funded by the EU and by taxpayers’ money,” the former prime minister said.

Zaev said his party was making decisions in the interest of the state and the citizens. “There’s no doubt that on July 15, the citizens will choose to keep going on the right path,” he stressed.